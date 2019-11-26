Editor's Note

TULSA

Boursheski, Mary F., 91, insurance adjuster, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, both at Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, Holy Family Cathedral.

Carter, Phyllis A., 84, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 25. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

Garis, Letha “Luann,” 62, U.S. Payments quality assurance manager, died Friday, Nov. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Ullom, Glenn Harold “Butch” Jr., 69, maintenance director, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Afton

Wilson, Alvin L., 82, retired from the Navy , died Monday, Nov. 25. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Bixby

Hayes, Bettye Carolyn, 76, retired KRMD radio assistant engineer, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. No local services planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

McAdams, Tonya, 54, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 19. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

Kidd-Main, Lauren Ashley, 21, died Oct. 27, 2018. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel.

Parker, Billy, 82, credit manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Garrett.

Pearson, Forrest, 79, auditor and National Guard veteran, died Monday, Nov. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Claremore

Gordon, Becky L., 80, McGraw Breckinridge real estate agent and teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Wills, Edith, 70, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Keim, Joseph Jim “Pop” III, 71, retired McIntosh Services vice president of operations, died Monday, Nov. 25, in Tulsa. Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Friday, Church of St. Benedict, Broken Arrow. Brown.

Taylor, Sybil Joyce, 81, retired Postal Service rural carrier, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Williams, Michael Joseph, 53, Sea Ray Boats parts inspector, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Tulsa. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of God, Broken Arrow.

Glenpool

Sheldon, Ryba Jean, 78, retired Glenpool Public Schools cook, died Monday, Nov. 25. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Grove

Conklin, Ellen F., 82, retired Great Planes Sales Inc. office manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.

Sapulpa

Howell, William Pawnee Billy, 84, business owner, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday and service 3 p.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

