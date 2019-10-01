Editor's Note

TULSA

Pressly, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 82, interior decorator, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Pundt, Cameron A., 89, commercial pilot and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 30. Services pending. Stanleys.

Simonini, Edward C., 65, engineer, died Monday, Sept. 30. Private services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Walters, Dorothy L., 89, retired Blue Cross Blue Shield customer service representative, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, in McKinney, Texas. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Welsch, Thomas “Tom,” 84, retired Guaranty Loan & Investment co-owner and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Black, Walter Allen, 75, Walter Black concrete company owner and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, One Church, Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

James, Rodney, 98, aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 30. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

Claremore

Stone, Ralph, 92, mail carrier and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at MMS-Payne Funeral Home.

Cleora

Hayhurst, Raymond, 55, telecommunications installer, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Cleveland, Okla.

Moore, Tom, 89, doctor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 26, in Louisville, Ky. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.

Vaughan, Ricky, 59, cook, died Saturday, Sept. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Grace Baptist Church. Chapman-Black.

Coweta

Faulkenberry, Eulice Dude, 82, wholesale food sales representative, died Monday, Sept. 30. Visitation noon-1:45 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Coweta Assembly of God. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Hutson, Wendall E., 76, retired concrete finisher, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Vernon Cemetery.

Glenpool

Young, Verna Ilene, 73, cashier, died Saturday, Sept. 28. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

Mounds

Bailey, Adolphus “Fred” Jr., 82, retired Affiliated Foods warehouse clerk and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Sept. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home, Bixby; service 10 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church; and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Owasso

Hendricks, Alice Jane, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Mowery.

Ketcherside, Donald Richard, 82, McDonnell Douglas tool and die specialist, died Tuesday, Oct. 1. Services pending. Mowery.

