TULSA
Allen, Glen H. “Peck,” 92, former Sun Oil Co. human resources manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, Jenks, and memorial service 11:30 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, Jenks.
Baker, Al, 75, senior procurement specialist, died Monday, Oct. 14. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Boudreau Kehew, Barbara Ann, 80, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Dubler, JoAnn, 86, certified professional landman, died Wednesday, Aug. 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral. Moore’s Rosewood.
Farris, William, 84, engineer, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church. Cremation Society.
Goins, Martha (Figart), 84, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.
Henderson, Ruford, 72, retired computer programmer and youth service activist, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Wake 6-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Metropolitan Baptist Church.
Keeley, Twila Mae, 84, real estate broker, died Friday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Lowry, Will Frank, 98, veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Graveside service 9 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow, and memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Magnuson, Scott A., 62, garage door company owner, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
McCall-Jones, Eugenia, 80, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Montgomery, Benjamin, 22, delivery driver, died Thursday, Oct 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Faith Church, Glenpool. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Newton, Evelyn “Virginia,” 91, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 14. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Powell, Charles, 88, business owner and veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Cremation Society.
Stunkard, Marvin Edward, 86, Saint Francis Hospital building service director and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Thompson, Johnie, 83, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Belpre Cemetery, Belpre, Kan. Beckwith, Larned, Kan.
Walters, Saundra, 73, Girling Home Health nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.
Watson, Roger Doyle, 65, heating and air technician, died Tuesday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Williams-Thompson, Joyce, 72, retired St. John Medical Center labor and delivery scrub technician, died Thursday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Sanctuary Evangelistic Church.
Wolff, Mary A., 98, executive secretary, died Monday, Oct. 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Woods, David, 94, optical salesman and Army Air Corps veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kirk of the Hills. Schaudt’s.
Worth, Tommy A., 89, computer systems analyst and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Afton
Wadley, Harold Lynn, 74, Public Service Company of Oklahoma certified accounting auditor, died Friday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Luginbuel South Grand Lake Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Friday, South Grand Lake Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Muskogee
Lee, Gayle Pat, 79, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Bradley Funeral Service Chapel. Foster-Petering.
Owasso
Rogers, Gary David, 58, maintenance worker, died Sunday, Oct. 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Sallisaw Memorial Cemetery, Sallisaw.
Skiatook
Rountree, Richard, 87, minister, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church. Peters-Stumpff.
