TULSA
Culton, Florida, 76, nanny, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Services pending. Jack’s.
Daniels, Linda, 76, computer programmer, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly of God, Coweta.
Davis, Lynn, 91, American Airlines welding supervisor and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 21. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Frey, Mary, 86, office manager, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Serenity.
Hood, Hugh, 54, attorney, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Moore, Brandon Lee, 39, Army staff sergeant, died Monday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Stanleys.
Price, Judy Karen, 75, Public Service Company of Oklahoma customer service representative, died Sunday, Aug. 25. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John Episcopal Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Prulhiere, Peter Max, 31, operations manager, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Robinson, Edmond Vaughn Sr., 97, retired McDonnell Douglas plastic fabricator and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Jack’s.
Stockdale, Harold K. Jr., 95, retired Williams Petroleum accountant and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Wilson, Bernadene Amelia, 96, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Swearingen, Oraetta “Retta,” 79, Viersen oil and gas company secretary, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Crossroads Baptist Church. McClendon-Winters.
Broken Arrow
Johnson, J. Henry “Hank,” 98, retired Williams Pipeline electrical engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Olivera, Joe F., 62, Advantage Rent-a-car Airport Relations and Properties vice president, died Friday, Oct. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Service, Jenks, and memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Leonard & Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Payne, “Giggie,” 84, leasing agent, died Monday, Oct. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Sanders, Dora Verlene, 84, retired Hewlett-Packard administrator, died Thursday, Oct. 17, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Cleveland, Okla.
Wolff, Martha, 83, Keystone Rentals owner, died Saturday, Oct. 19. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Mission Christian Church, Sand Springs. Serenity, Tulsa.
Osage
Neal, Billy, 81, retired Army staff sergeant, died Monday, Oct. 21. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
McKean, Adam Joseph, 36, lawyer and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Mowery.
Moseby, Curtis Ray, 78, Southwestern Bell equipment installer and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, both at Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Old Cache Cemetery, Keota.
Sand Springs
McKee, Linda G. (Young), 79, retired Kerr Glass box maker, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Shidler
Kramer, Edward Glenn “Ed” Jr., 85, retired electrician and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 20. Graveside memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Fairfax Cemetery, Fairfax. Johnson, Sperry.
