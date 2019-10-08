TULSA
Barnard, Charles C., 66, petroleum landman, died Monday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Huibsch, Rose Marie, 89, retired Hertz vehicle transporter, died Monday, Sept. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Family Center.
Jurney, Dixie R., 82, secretary, died Friday, Oct. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Killough, Howard Burl, 69, retired quality assurance inspector, died Monday, Oct. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Olivet Baptist Church.
Schulmeier, Floyd D., 80, jeweler, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stewart, Joyce Elaine, 67, Explorer Pipeline human resources administrator, died Monday, Oct. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Selcer, Belinda Lee, 61, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Ayers, Perry A. Jr., 81, optician and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Oct. 7. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Church of God Seventh Day, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Gallagher, Donald Gene, 79, salesman, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. Graveside memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Keller, Melvin, 94, dairy farmer, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service noon Friday, First United Methodist Church.
Claremore
Phillips, Juna, 95, museum clerk, died Sunday, Oct. 6. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
Barnes, Wyatt, infant son of Joshua and Emily Barnes, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Brewster Crouch, Amy, 43, customer service representative, died Friday, Oct. 4. Private services. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Wise, Frances Dean, 100, seamstress, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Mowery.
Pryor
Whomble-Edwards, Viva, 96, retired business owner, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee.
Sand Springs
Culley, Jerry A., 84, savings and loan vice president and Air Force Reserve veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 5. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.