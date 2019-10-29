TULSA
Deeter, Susan, 77, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Dunigan, Betty Sue, 84, clerical employee, died Monday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Farrimond, Jan, 61, HOA Group owner, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Geiger, Stanley Thomas, 61, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Jarvis, John, 83, owner Jarvis Jewelers, died Friday, Oct. 25. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Kingdom Hall West. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Lowry, James “Fred,” 82, retired airline mechanic and Navy veteran, died Monday, Oct. 28. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service. H
McAlister, JoAnn, 71, retired Tulsa Juvenile Detention Center kitchen manager, died Monday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mobley Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Smith, Verda Rose, 98, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 28. Visitation noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore’s Southlawn and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Parker, Margie, 84, GTE service representative, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Visitation 10-11 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Thursday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel.
Snodgrass, Donna, 80, hair dresser, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Jenks
Hunt, Patricia Oris, 72, homemaker, died Saturday Oct. 26. Service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Floral Haven Chapel.
Collinsville
Munger, Arthur Phillip, 72, farrier, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Central Baptist Church, Owasso.
Sapulpa
Hazen, Anthony, 74, business owner, died Friday, Oct. 18. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Wagoner
Dorr, Charlene H., 90, insurance clerk, died Monday, Oct. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Mallett Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church.
