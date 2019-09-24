Editor's Note

TULSA

Casey, Margaret, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Cheney, Irene H., 89, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 20. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

Griffin, Patricia Irene, 88, former manager, died Sunday, Sept. 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodlake Church, Bixby.

Kimery, Robert L. , 83, Kimery Painting founder and CEO and veteran, died Monday, Sept. 23. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Paisley Haynes, Dorothy, 95, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Stanleys.

Shivers, Beverly Sue, 64, Mercy Hospital patient access coordinator, died Friday, Sept. 20, in Springfield, Mo. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Smith, Patsy Lavern, 83, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Reed-Culver Funeral Home, Tahlequah.

Timms, Judy A., 65, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church receptionist, died Sunday, Sept. 22. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and memorial Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Trainor, Randy, 68, petroleum purchasing agent, died Thursday, Sept. 12. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Williamson, Charles, 94, autobody repair technician and World War II Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 24. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Newspring Assembly of God, Jenks. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Lanckriet, Richard Dean, 79, marketing director, died Sunday, Sept. 22. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at St. James Catholic Church. Stumpff.

Broken Arrow

Dunlap, Lorraine, 65, petroleum purchasing manager and Army veteran, died Monday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mathes, John T., 74, Weatherford plant manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 18. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Burlington, Iowa. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Teachman, Steve Allen, 66, machinist, died Friday, Sept. 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, First Church, Owasso.

Mannford

Parris, Shirley Ann, 81, laboratory technician, died Saturday, Sept. 21. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Parris Cemetery, Gideon. Reed-Culver, Tahlequah.

Oologah

Choate, Myrtle Mae, 72, retired bartender, died Friday, Sept. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Oologah Assembly of God. Serenity, Tulsa.

