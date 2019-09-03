TULSA
Carroll, Michael E., 72, WorldCom telecommunications director, died Monday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, and graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Pinecrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Alexander, Ark. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Chancellor, Arthur Neal, 77, Auto Zone parts driver, died Friday, Aug. 30. Private family services. Moore’s Memory.
Dickman, Jerry, 86, attorney, died Monday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dotson, Cheryl, 59, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Church of the Nazarene, Okmulgee. Schaudt’s, Okmulgee.
Franklin, Donald R., 90, Rockwell International machinist and minister, died Monday, Sept. 2. Service noon Friday, First Baptist Church, Langley. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Guckes, Margaret Rose Mills, 97, homemaker, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Herron, Judith Ann, 78, bicycle shop owner, died Friday, Aug. 30. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home. Private family services.
Hubbard, Daryl G., 83, retired airline pilot and Air Force lieutenant colonel, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.
Kruloff, Virginia A., 83, Postal Service employee, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Lloyd, Patricia Ann, 82, paralegal, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Redeemer Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Matetich, Todd Andrew, 48, artist and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
McVay, Lois Marie, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Miller Garrison, Jewell, 98, World War II defense industry worker, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Phillips, Carol L., 80, died Friday, Aug. 30. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea, and graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Chelsea Cemetery, Chelsea.
Randall, Arthur S. Jr., 90, Orbit Valves industrial engineer, died Tuesday, Sept. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Ridens, Janet Marie, 62, died Monday, Sept. 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dillon Funeral Service Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Carbondale Assembly of God.
Shafer, Trudy Lynn, 64, cosmetologist, died Monday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Stanleys.
Stone, Pamela J., 67, psychologist, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit.
Welch, Aaron Lee, 32, automotive salesman, died Friday, Aug. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Williams, David Brian, 43, UPS driver, died Monday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hale, Virgil Monroe Jr., 92, accountant and veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ. Floral Haven.
Rybka, Gloria Jean (Conrad), 77, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Bruer, Caroline, 75, bookkeeper, died Monday, Sept. 2. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Wright, Connie C., 81, died Friday, Aug. 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Central Christian Church. DeLozier.
Collinsville
Purcell, Owen Wayne, 76, Tulsa firefighter, died Monday, Sept. 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Coweta
Drebenstedt, Melvin Ray, 68, steel factory worker, died Thursday, July 25. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Jenks
Bowman, Suzanne, 60, occupational therapist, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Bowman residence. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Ray, George, 89, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Enloe, Louis Hampton, 92, ONEOK human resources vice president and Army veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 31. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Desjarlais, Robert “Bobby” Jr., 49, retired PCC Aerostructures machinist, died Sunday, Sept. 1. Visitation 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Wilson, Richard David, 93, carpenter and Army Air Corps veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 29. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
