Blocker, Nancy Kay, 78, family and children’s counselor, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Davis, Palmer McKeiver Jr., 83, vice president of sales, died Thursday, Sept. 5. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Friday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Essley, Catherine Ann, 83, homemaker, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Service 9 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Memory Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service noon Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Fried, Charles, 78, died Monday, Sept. 9. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Rose Hill.
Gabel, Gerald “Gerry,” 73, Cains Coffee Co. salesman and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 6. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary Catholic Church. Reynolds/AdamsCrest.
Johnson, Jo Ann, 75, retired nurse and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Northington, Maggie Lee, 71, Parkview Baptist Church cook, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Crown Hill Cemetery. Moore’s Memory.
Owens, James William, 87, petroleum engineer, died Monday, Sept. 9. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory.
Reece, Monroe F. Jr., 93, city of Tulsa public health executive and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Cremation Society.
Russell, Lilah Faith, 83, retired Metropolitan Life clerk and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 6. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.
Vierthaler, Alan, 80, graphic artist and Army veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Bristow
Fechner, Billy Eugene, 86, retired heavy-equipment operator and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Oak Street Church of God. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Scott, Marc, 38, auto body mechanic, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Rose Chapel.
Grove
Blackman, Betsy, 89, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, First Christian Church.
Owasso
Smith, Shirley, 88, Catoosa Middle School secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Shipman Funeral Home, Pryor, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Woodcrest Church, Catoosa.
Sand Springs
Meeker, Donald Oliver “Don,” 90, retired oil field salesman and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 8. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.
Sapulpa
Wortman, Jimmie D., 68, construction worker and Army and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug.31. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, West Side Free Will Baptist Church. Green Hill.
Skiatook
Anduss, Larry, 80, retired Air Force colonel, died Thursday, June 13. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Peters-Stumpff.
