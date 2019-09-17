TULSA
Baxter, Rob, 55, pharmaceutical sales representative, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Berryhill.
Beller, Dan, 87, pastor, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Spirit Life Church.
Cervantes, Tommy Joe, 78, restaurant cook, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Grindstaff, Bradley, 56, information technology worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Johnson, Jo Ann, 75, retired nurse and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Antioch Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Johnson, Rhonda C., 67, Tulsa Public Schools music teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
McCaslin, Helen Josephine, 94, benefactor, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Moore, Easter, 81, retired controller, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Rosewood.
Morrissey, Kate, 97, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Pendergrass, Kathleen, 72, artist and teacher, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Roseborough, Lawrence, 90, mail carrier and Army veteran, died Friday, Sept. 13. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Weber, Bruce G., 90, former Bruce G. Weber Precious Jewels owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Zickefoose, Larry, 60, Tulsa Tech engineer, died Monday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
McKeon, Chester D. Jr., 99, retired from Phillips Petroleum, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, East Cross United Methodist Church, and interment 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Ark. Thomas & Chenoweth, Welch.
Beggs
Chandler, Evelynn, 69, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Chandler, Jack R., 65, electrician and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Eichor, Tiffany, 43, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Bixby
Gibson, Keith, 59, welder and crane operator, died Monday, Sept. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church, and service 2 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Leonard & Marker.
Broken Arrow
Girkin, Chris, 50, computer programmer, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Robinson, Patty Jean, 91, Broken Arrow Public Schools secretary, died Monday, Sept. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church.
Simpson, Walter L., 71, Postal Service mail carrier and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 10. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; service 11 a.m. Friday, Friendship Church; and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Strickland, Clyde, 85, Strickland Power Maintenance iron worker, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodlake Church, Tulsa.
Worden, Marialice, 90, office manager, died Saturday, Sept. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Claremore
Cruce, Anita, 85, Department of Human Services secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home Chapel.
Coweta
Trower, William Robert “Bill,” 88, retired telecommunications manager, died Monday, Sept. 16, in Muskogee. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, Coweta Church of God of Prophecy.
Eufaula
White, Virginia, 88, teacher, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Haskell
Sponem, Jeannette Diane, 58, radiology technician, died Monday, Sept. 16, in Tulsa. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Friday, New Home Free Will Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Parker, John Henry Sr., 67, machinist, died Monday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Theis, Bradley James, 63, Murray Womble field technician, died Saturday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Vickers, Clarence “Bob,” 88, retired Army chief warrant officer II, died Tuesday, Sept. 17. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Whisenhunt, Leonard Earl, 93, retired container salesman and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Rardin, Elizabeth (Betty), 84, nanny, died Wednesday, Sept. 11. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, Common Ground Church Annex. Traditions, Kellyville.
