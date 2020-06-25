TULSA
Cannady, Eugene, 70, accounting clerk, died Saturday, June 20. Visitation 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service noon Saturday, Greater St. John AME Church.
Coatney, Charles, 94, quality control inspector and Coast Guard veteran, died Wednesday, June 24. Service 11 a.m. Monday at 10th & Rockford Church of Christ. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Holt, Kathleen, 92, retired salesperson for Vandevers, died Wednesday, June 24. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Mason, Jon Thomas, 80, attorney, died Monday, July 22. Services pending Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Obermann, Alice, 94, homemaker, died Monday, June 22. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church.
Posh, Richard K., 92, retired accountant and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, June 24. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Roberts, Ellen Kathleen, 73, retired HIPPA manager for OU Schusterman Center, died Wednesday, June 24. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Catoosa
Lovett, Robert Wayne “Bob,” 72, retired educator and Army veteran, died Monday, June 22. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Owasso
Dowty, David, 78, Navy veteran, died Monday, June 22. Celebration of life 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Calvary First Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Quinton, Betty Jo, 71, nurse, died Thursday, June 25. Services pending. Dillon Funeral Service.
