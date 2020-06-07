TULSA
Brooks, Delbert, 88, Christ Gospel Church minister, died Friday, June 5. Visitation will 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Christ Gospel Church.
Caldwell, William C. “Bill,” 98, retired New York Life Insurance agent and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, June 7. Private family services. Ninde Brookside. Voice, Raven, 47, LPN, died Tuesday, June 2. Wake 7 p.m. Monday, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Okfuskee Indian Baptist Church, Eufaula. Hunn Black & Merritt, Eufaula.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
SAND SPRINGS
Holt, Eva, 80, retired Holt Real Estate owner, died Friday, June 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
