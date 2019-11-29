Editor's Note

TULSA

Brown, Eloise, 95, seamstress, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Ling, James “Jack” Henry, 87, toolmaker and electrician, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Saint Anne Catholic Church.

Nolan, Donald, 85, contractor and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 28. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Pilkington, James, 80, accountant, died Sunday, Nov. 17. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Roberts, Betty Ann, 88, secretary, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Memorial Baptist Church.

Webber, Thermaple F., 94, retired Skelly Gas Co. accountant, died Friday, Nov. 29. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

McNally, Patricia Ann “Trisha,” 70, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Wimpee, Thomas Edward, 79, died Wednesday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Claremore

Jones, Mark Wayne, 59, Bob Hurley RV service manager, died Sunday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Services, Owasso

Grove

Sires, Jim, 72, supervisor of facility assets for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Regency Park Church of the Nazarene, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

McLoud

Haney, James David “Jim,” 84, oil field roustabout and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Chapman, Bryan Alan, 60, City of Broken Arrow mechanic, died Thursday, Nov. 21. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service.

Horton, Archie Lee, 76, electrical instructor, died Thursday, Nov. 28. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service.

