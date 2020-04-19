TULSA
Boyles, James “Jim” Kent, 74, business owner, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Bray, Raymond, 94, mechanic and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 15. Services Pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Brawner, William Ross, 35, died Tuesday, April 7. Private family committal. Ninde Brookside.
Cory, Anna, 97, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Dailey, Betty R., 87, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday streamed at www.fbcowasso.org/memorial.
Finney, Gary Eugene, 64, plumber and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, April 14. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Jones, Harold, 94, mechanical equipment business owner and Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, April 10. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Reames, Larry, 80, laborer, died Wednesday, April 15. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Suber, Mary “Sue,” 86, homemaker, died Thursday, April 16. Graveside Service noon Friday, Rosewood Cemetery, Achille, Okla. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Williams, Jr., Daniel, 96, dentist, died Thursday, April 16. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Wright, Dawn M., 73, homemaker, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Davis, Jr., Floyd, 76, financial advisor for Edward Jones and Army veteran, died Friday, April 17. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Streaming service 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Harris, Phillip Lavell “Velly Vel,” 48, entertainment entrepreneur, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Miele, Michael, 88, retired American Airlines worker, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Speedy, Rex, 83, service representative for Dresser Rand and Army veteran, died Friday, April 17. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Streaming service 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Chouteau
Larsen Jr., Elwood Harland, 70, director of accounting for Murphy Energy, died Monday, April 13. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Claremore
Hanks, Billie Ann, 79, died Sunday, March 29. Private family services. Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Coweta
Looper, Don E., 88, retired business owner, died Friday, April 17. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage and Cremation Service, Tulsa.
Henryetta
Rush, Thomas Lee, 78, retired First Family Federal Credit Union CEO and president, died Wednesday, April 15. Integrity Funeral Service
Glenpool
Smith, Gregory, 71, credit manager, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Jenks
Shollmier, Roger, 72, kitchen designer, died Tuesday, April 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
Hulett, Esther Colleen, 87, teacher, died Tuesday, April 14. No services planned. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Skiatook
Briggs, Debbie Lee, 65, Tulsa inspection resources office accountant, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Services, Owasso.
Sperry
Teel, Kathleen Alice “Kathy” (McCann), 77, retired Fairview Public Schools teacher, died Saturday, April 11. Services pending. Johnson Funeral Home.
