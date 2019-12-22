TULSA
Campbell, Ann, 86, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Chesnut, Leslie Nalene, 75, teacher, died Tuesday, Nov. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Hope Unitarian Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cook, David, 82, professor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Davis, Doris, 85, teacher, died Monday, Dec. 9. Inurnment, Northlawn Memorial Gardens, Dumas, Texas. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Ed, William Douglas “Doug,” 74, PSO control room operator and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home.
Holley, Lucille M., 91, retired educator, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. service 6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Burial, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.
Johnson, Susan Elstun, 76, retired Southern Agriculture accountant, died Monday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Jordan, Raymond “Lucky,” 57, Jenks firefighter, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Lively, Merl, 80, draftsman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 20. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Okay Christian Fellowship. Bradley Funeral and Cremation Service, Muskogee.
Martin, Reed William, 20, University of Arkansas student, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Oneighty Building, Church on the Move. Rice Funeral Service, Claremore.
Roff, Bill, 83, retired Bill’s Aircraft owner and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Schnee, Wayne D., 85, manufacturing manager, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, and service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Watson, Nancy Ann, 59, retired Triad Eye Care billing clerk, died Friday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Williams, Jerry R., 76, insurance agent and financial adviser, died Tuesday, Dec. 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, New Heart Church, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brake, Harlon J., 89, minister, died Friday, Dec. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Galster, Johann, 97, retired stationary engineer for The Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother Convent, died Wednesday, Dec. 18. Visitation 6:30 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Anne Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. Anne Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial, Tulsa.
Owasso
Rutledge, Cathy Jean, 65, Owasso Public Schools educator, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Church.
Sand Springs
Colbert, James “Jimmie,” 76, sales manager, died Thursday, Dec. 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Carbondale Assembly of God, Tulsa. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.