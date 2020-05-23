TULSA
Babb, Sue, 88, retired elementary school teacher, died Friday, May 15. Private family service. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Burke, Robbie Emery, 68, attorney, died Friday, May 22. Services pending. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Chapman, Richard Wayne, 91, veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Harmon, Terrie, 64, Tulsa Public Schools bus driver, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial service 2 p.m., Friday, May 29, Grace Assembly of God. Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Inglett, James “Jim,” 73, pastor and veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lakeview Christian Church, Mannford.
Mansfield, John E., 69, financial planner, died Saturday, May 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Morrall, Donald Alden, 62, general contractor, died Tuesday, May 19. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Murray, Nancy Ann, 82, bookkeeper, died Monday, May 11. Private family service. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home.
Portuese, Elizabeth “Betty,” 95, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, May 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Simpson, Bobby “B.J.” Joe, 72, veteran, died Wednesday May 20. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Bartlesville
McAnally, Robert “Bob” Lawrence, 94, real estate developer and U.S. Navy veteran, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Bixby
Moore, Tessie, 89, retired accountant and CFO for New World Environmental, died Friday, May 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby Funeral Service.
Bristow
Stevenson, Kenneth Lee “Butch,” 83, bookbinder industry worker and Air Force Reserve veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hutchins-Maples Matherly Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Donberger, Michael, 87, retired aircraft fabrication specialist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 20. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Ford, Charlene, 90, administrative assistant, died Friday, May 22. Visitation 3-5 p.m., Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service streamed at floralhaven.com.
Kiss, Michael, 65, Oklahoma Supreme Court information technology director, died Tuesday, May 19. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Lawhead, DeWayne, 48, machinist, died Friday, May 22. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Schwartz, Jeannette M., 71, died Friday, May 15. Love Funeral Home, Limon, Colo.
Catoosa
English, James A., 90, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Friday, May 22. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Claremore. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Claremore
Cookson, Richard Shelton, 66, commercial carpet and tile salesman for C&C Tile and Carpet, died Thursday, May 14. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Anglin, Jay, 81, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Garner-Azevedo, Claudia Mae, homemaker, 66, died Thursday, April 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Glenpool
Myers, Jackie, 66, American Airlines mechanic, died Sunday, May 17. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Locust Grove
Bostic, Glen, 85, retired supervisor for International Paper, died Saturday, May 16. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Wednesday, Lakeview Baptist Church, Salina. Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care, Pryor.
Okmulgee
Cerda, Peter Jr., 78, truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, May 15. No services planned. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Owasso
Crawford, Linda Sue, 63, Walmart cashier, died Thursday, May 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Martens, Robert Henry “Bob,” 84, retired MAPCO Inc. fertilizer sales manager, died Monday, May 18. Mowery Funeral Service.
Skiatook
Lierly, Hazle, 89, home health care worker, died Friday, May 22. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.
Yarbrough, Maudie, 86, retired Skiatook clerk, died Wednesday, May 20. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m and 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sien-Shelton Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church. Private family burial, Osage Gardens Cemetery.
Sun Lakes, Ariz.
Mary, Kerby, 79, homemaker, died Thursday, May 21. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Talala
Dikeman, Diane, 67, wedding coordinator, died Monday, March 23. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oologah Assembly of God. Mowery Funeral Services, Owasso.
Vinita
Oxford, Edna Faye, 98, died Saturday, May 16. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Cemetery Broken Arrow. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
