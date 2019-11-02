TULSA
Andersen, R. Douglas, 90, geologist and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 24. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Attwell, Dale L., 79, Helmerich and Payne operations supervisor, died Saturday, Nov. 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Brothers, Jimmy, 92, lithographer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Carnes, Gary D., 86, petroleum company senior right-of-way agent and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Moore's Southlawn.
Davis, Stephen L., 59, telecommunications, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Hahn, Jimmy, 59, self-employed, died Tuesday, Oct. 29. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 11 a.m Tuesday, Nov. 5, both at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Rhinehart, Ethel, 86, retired Amoco supervisor, died Friday, Nov. 1. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby Funeral Service.
Yashema, 81, artist, died Monday, Oct. 26. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Rose Hill Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Campbell, William Thomas “Tom,” 85, entrepreneur and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Assembly, Broken Arrow.
Alexander, William Albert Jr., 83, retired petroleum engineer, died Monday, Oct. 26. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Calvert, Barbara, 75, national board certified teacher, died Sunday, Oct. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Garrett Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Jarrard, Ronnie L., 78, Kress department store warehouse manager, died Friday, Nov. 1. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Sexton, Bruce Eldon, 66, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Sparger, Allen, 84, electrician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Rice Funeral Service. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Green Acres Cemetery, Tulsa.
Jenks
Hunt, Patricia Oris, 72, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 26. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Lewis, Merle DeWitt, 90, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft mechanic and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct.31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Tyler, Buford J. “Tim” Jr., 72, aerospace manager, FAA consultant and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 16. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Akdar Shrine of Tulsa. Mowery Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Boyd, David Maurice, 56, car salesman, died Friday, Oct. 18. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, God’s Shining Light Church, Tulsa. Schaudt's Funeral Service, Glenpool.
