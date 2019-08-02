Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL INCREASING LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CRAWFORD...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CRAIG... CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES... MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE... OTTAWA...PAWNEE...PITTSBURG...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA... WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN NOW AND SATURDAY, WITH A GOOD POTENTIAL FOR STORMS REPEATEDLY MOVING OVER THE SAME AREAS. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE OVER MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NEIGHBORING PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BY SATURDAY, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR NARROWER SWATHS OF UP TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. THEREFORE, THE POTENTIAL FOR DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING WILL INCREASE. * DEPENDING ON WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAINS FALL, SEVERAL MAIN-STEM RIVERS MAY ALSO FLOOD ACROSS THE REGION, AND THIS FLOODING MAY PERSIST INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&