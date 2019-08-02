Frankie C. Fholer, of Tulsa, died at St. Francis Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1936, daughter of the late Charles and Susie Ratliff. At this time, no service or funeral is scheduled.
Frankie C. Fholer, of Tulsa, died at St. Francis Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1936, daughter of the late Charles and Susie Ratliff. At this time, no service or funeral is scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.