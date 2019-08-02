Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOOD POTENTIAL INCREASING LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CRAWFORD...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CRAIG... CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES... MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OSAGE... OTTAWA...PAWNEE...PITTSBURG...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA... WAGONER AND WASHINGTON. * THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL ARE EXPECTED THROUGH SATURDAY, WITH A GOOD POTENTIAL FOR THUNDERSTORMS TO MOVE REPEATEDLY OVER THE SAME AREAS. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE OVER MUCH OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NEIGHBORING PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS THROUGH SATURDAY. THE POTENTIAL FOR NARROWER SWATHS OF UP TO 8 INCHES WILL ALSO EXIST, WITH AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 75 HAVING THE GREATEST CHANCE OF SEEING THE HIGHER TOTALS. THESE RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING. * DEPENDING ON WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAINS FALL, SEVERAL MAINSTEM RIVERS MAY ALSO FLOOD ACROSS THE REGION, AND THIS FLOODING MAY PERSIST INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&