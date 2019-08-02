Lois Ann Coman passed from this life on July 31, 2019, at her home in Tulsa while surrounded by her children. She was 88 years old. She was born in Tulsa to Perry and Lois Hoagland on January 25, 1931. Her family included older sisters, Betty and Marian, and younger sister, Patty.
Lois Ann attended Holy Family Grade School and graduated from Marquette High School in 1948. It was there that she met and fell in love with David Coman. Even after decades together, the couple still celebrated the anniversary of their first date (July 19, 1946), until David’s passing six years ago. They married, divorced, and remarried and, in total, spent nearly 70 years together. They raised seven children: Jim, John, Doug, Carl, Clyde, Cindy, and Karen.
In 1976, Lois Ann made a huge change in her life when she joined Alcoholics Anonymous. She spent the last four decades of her life staying sober and helping others to do the same. While in AA, she sponsored dozens of women, helped develop sobriety programs for women, and was an early board member and fundraiser for 12&12. Lois Ann and David both shared a deep gratitude for AA and Al Anon and the effects that these programs had in their lives, their marriage, and the lives of their children and other family members and friends.
Lois Ann loved to decorate, to travel, and enjoyed weekends at their home on Grand Lake. But most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She created the most fantastic Christmas celebrations with her matching hand-sewn stockings, a wonderland of decorations, and detailed “Santa” lists and gifts for dozens of family members. Her gorgeously decorated, tall trees were the centerpieces of the celebrated holiday.
Lois Ann was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, Perry James (Teep) and Lois Hoagland, Jr.; her oldest son, James (Jim) Coman and her granddaughter, Christine Coman; and sister, Marian Hoagland Davis.
She is survived by her sons, John Coman (wife Susan), Doug Coman (wife Judy), Carl Coman (wife Mary), Clyde Coman (wife Sheila); daughters, Cindy Coman and Karen Slankard (husband Jon), and daughter-in-law, Mary Kevin Coman. (all of Tulsa). Also survived by her sisters, Patty Landes and Elizabeth Baker (both of Texas). Other survivors include 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 East 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74137 and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 301 S. 9th St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
