Andrew (Andy) Coleman January 14, 1963 - July 8, 2000 In loving memory after 20 years "Death leaves a heartache No one can heal Memories are treasures No on can steal Some may forget you But we remember No matter how long You will always stay Loved and remembered In every way No tears, no verse, Can ever say how much We miss you every day"

