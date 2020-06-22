06/22/1960-02/28/2005
Today would have been the 60th BD for our Darling Carol Young Gastel. Oh how you graced us with your sweet smile, charming wit and wonderful laughter. Your memories are stored in our hearts and minds, never to be forgotten. Your loving family and friends: Mom, Brenda, Lisa, Scott, Matt, Ashlea, Grady, Maverick, Megan, Eddie, Amelia, Kinsley, Chelsey, James, Chloe, Jordan, Jelly, Dave, Sharon, Mary, Jim, Jeff, Beckye, Barry, Sue, Mike and Bob.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.