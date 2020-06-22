06/22/1960-02/28/2005

Today would have been the 60th BD for our Darling Carol Young Gastel. Oh how you graced us with your sweet smile, charming wit and wonderful laughter. Your memories are stored in our hearts and minds, never to be forgotten. Your loving family and friends: Mom, Brenda, Lisa, Scott, Matt, Ashlea, Grady, Maverick, Megan, Eddie, Amelia, Kinsley, Chelsey, James, Chloe, Jordan, Jelly, Dave, Sharon, Mary, Jim, Jeff, Beckye, Barry, Sue, Mike and Bob.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Gastel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments