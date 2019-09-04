Cpl. Jared Shoemaker
04/22/77 - 09/04/06
So thankful for your life, Jared.
Love you and miss you everyday.
"It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived."
George Patton
