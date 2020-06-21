Dane Trygve Westby 02/13/87-03/23/15 The Wolverine #00 "Before the hall of Valhalla stands the golden tree Glasir, and the hall's ceiling is thatched with golden shields. A martial hall of the chosen dead, Valhalla stands ever majestic and to its halls Dane Westby gained entrance on March 23, 2015. Dane was a good man, a warrior who lived with great vigor and courage, both on and off the race track. Courage means many things and takes many forms. For Dane, it meant that he dared where others dared not, braved the twists and turns with steely resolve, loved deeply, laughed often and stood for those who could not or would not stand for themselves. Dane was a gentle loving boy who grew to a strong man. And we miss him. He was ready for his warrior wings but we were not. Text by Theresa Collins
Breaking
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.