Dane Trygve Westby 02/13/87-03/23/15 The Wolverine #00 "Before the hall of Valhalla stands the golden tree Glasir, and the hall's ceiling is thatched with golden shields. A martial hall of the chosen dead, Valhalla stands ever majestic and to its halls Dane Westby gained entrance on March 23, 2015. Dane was a good man, a warrior who lived with great vigor and courage, both on and off the race track. Courage means many things and takes many forms. For Dane, it meant that he dared where others dared not, braved the twists and turns with steely resolve, loved deeply, laughed often and stood for those who could not or would not stand for themselves. Dane was a gentle loving boy who grew to a strong man. And we miss him. He was ready for his warrior wings but we were not. Text by Theresa Collins

