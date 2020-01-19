7/4/1928-12/25/2019
Donald Dean Gilbert , age 91, went to his heavenly home on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, at home in Huntsville, TX. Don worked at KMUS and KVOO radio stations in the late '50s and '60s.
