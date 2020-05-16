July 16, 1944-May 16, 2005 Our Dearest Indu Your beauty and brilliance continue to grace heaven and earth. Sweet memories of you have been nurturing us for the past 15 years. How unforgettable you are, our darling! Your legacies continue to serve global, needy students in Indu Meshri Schools and Colleges. Your courage, generosity and noble spirit guide us as we walk over the paths you laid for us and people of the world. Beautiful Angel Indu, you are immortal and are always in our hearts and minds. Yours forever, Dayal, Gita, Sanjay, Julie, Asha, Bella, Daya, Aria, Arjan, extended family, ARC and friends

