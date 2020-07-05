2/28/1980 - 7/4/2000
Dearest Eric, how we long for you to just walk in our door but the next time we see you will be at Heaven's Gate. What a glorious day that will be. Our hearts will be whole for the first time since you left. We miss you son so much and love you forever.
