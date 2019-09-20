October 18, 1946-September 13, 2019
Glenn Allen "Al" Wise of Bella Vista, Arkansas
born October 18, 1946 in Sand Springs, Oklahoma
died September 13, 2019 in Rogers, Arkansas.
