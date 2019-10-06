David L. Keithly Passed away on May 22, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. David was a graduate of Central High School and The University of Tulsa. He was a CPA, a member of The American Institute of CPAs, and a past President of the Financial Managers Society. David is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Seffanie; son, David and his wife, Deanna; three grandsons; one great-grandchild and one on the way.
