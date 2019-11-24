Nov. 22, 1924 - April 17, 2019
God's gift to us is life. It is our gift to God what we do with it. Our mom did it well. Love and miss you. Your family.
Nov. 22, 1924 - April 17, 2019
God's gift to us is life. It is our gift to God what we do with it. Our mom did it well. Love and miss you. Your family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.