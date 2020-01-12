04/17/1936 - 09/15/2019

George William Elias, Sr. born on April 17, 1936, to John and Pauline Elias, he was a loving father, grandfather, husband, friend passed away on September 15, 2019. He leaves a loving wife of 63 years, 2 loving sons, a loving daughter and three loving granddaughters and two loving grandsons. He was part of the Jamil's steakhouse family. George loved his family and lived for them.

He is deeply missed.

We love you, Yogi, be with Jesus.

