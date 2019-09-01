Feb. 18, 1955 - July 12, 2019
Jana touched many hearts in her 64 years, especially mine.
My best friend and companion 44 years 191 days 14 minutes.
We will see each other again.
Feb. 18, 1955 - July 12, 2019
Jana touched many hearts in her 64 years, especially mine.
My best friend and companion 44 years 191 days 14 minutes.
We will see each other again.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.