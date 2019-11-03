Dec. 21, 1943 - Nov. 4, 2018
In Loving Memory of My Angel
Sweetheart, you made me a better man,
and the world a better place.
Even though we were married not quite
eleven years, you'll be cherished
in my thoughts as long as I breathe.
Your loving husband, Nick
