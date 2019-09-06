1931 - 2019
Maybelle (Cassidy) Gallup, who passed away from this life on April 23, 2019, to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born on September 6, 1931 to Frank McClain Cassidy and Tabitha Valentine Zickefoose Cassidy, at their home in Shell Creek, Osage County, OK. Her brother, Herbert Hoover Cassidy was two years old at the time. The family moved to the Cassidy farm north of Coweta, OK to continue the farm for Grandpa Cassidy, who wanted to move him and Grandma to town. Also, they needed to be near a school, which was Blue Springs School located two miles away. Maybelle was my sister, 11 years old, when I was born. When Mother helped in the fields, Maybelle stayed at the house to take care of me. She became my 2nd Mommy, to say how precious she was cannot be put in words. Maybelle was great "at skinnin' a cat", not sure if Herb was, but soon Daddy cut the limb on the Catalpa tree, so no more fun. She and Herb helped Daddy and Mother hand milk 18-20 cows twice a day, 7 days a week. The milk was hauled to Hawks Dairy in Tulsa. Maybelle helped in the hay baling process; she drove a go-devil to move the hay to the baler which was powered by horses. She attended Blue Springs School for 8 years then went to Coweta High School where she graduated in 1948. She worked as a housekeeper for several families in the area. Maybelle and our mother attended an evangelistic meeting at Blue Springs, where they both were "saved". Maybelle decided to move to Tulsa so she could attend church. She then moved to Tulsa to attend Draughons School of Business. After graduation, she began work as a stenographer at Amerada Oil Co. in Tulsa. She met her future husband, John Gallup, at church and in time they became engaged, then on August 15, 1952, they were married at Faith Tabernacle Church in Tulsa, OK. Their family included a daughter, Evelyn Richmond; two sons, Fred Gallup and Douglas Gallup of Tulsa OK; one grandson, Logan Richmond; and one great granddaughter, Cali Rose Richmond, also of Tulsa, OK.
Maybelle loved the Lord and lived to serve Him. She enjoyed singing in the church, working with Missionettes at church, and serving anyway she could. When she worked as a cafeteria manager in the schools, she made some very scrumptious cinnamon rolls!!
Her health became an issue after she suffered a fall, breaking an ankle, which the hospital or doctor miscorrected when it was re-set. She remained her sweet, hopeful self until the morning the Lord called her Home.
Her sister in love forever, Betty Lou Cassidy Harris-Cox
