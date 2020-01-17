You left this world on January 17, 2019 and left behind a large hole in our hearts. We think of you every minute of every day and every second of every minute. We get up everyday and go forward in life with your love and presence all around us. We are at peace that your suffering and pain are gone. Wonderful memories keep us strong and enable us to do what you would have wanted for us. We miss you dearly but you are still such a large part of us.
In Memoriam: Peter Adamson III
