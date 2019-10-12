Aug. 18, 1955 - Oct. 8, 2018

A Loving Husband and a Wonderful Father and Papa. "Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure". We love and miss you so much - Debbie, Justin, Brandon, Jadyn, Keagan, Raygen, Kinsleigh, Elaina and Sadee

