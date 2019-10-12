Aug. 18, 1955 - Oct. 8, 2018
A Loving Husband and a Wonderful Father and Papa. "Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure". We love and miss you so much - Debbie, Justin, Brandon, Jadyn, Keagan, Raygen, Kinsleigh, Elaina and Sadee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.