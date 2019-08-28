July 18, 1974-August 28, 1992
Mark, another year has come and gone. After all these years you are in our thoughts each day. We remember your laughter, your compassion for others. One day thru our faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ we will be together again. No more tears. No goodbyes.
Love Mom, Dad, Shane, Grandma, Grandpa
