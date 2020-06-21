Rhonda Beck 06/15/1963 - 05/22/2019 Went home last year after battling cancer. We honored her birthday and remembered the self-determined life she led. After going back to school at 49 she earned her Bachelor's degree from UCO.

Preceded by son, Raymond Pilgrim; brother, Tommy; parents, Stephen Beck, Sherilyn Brock; and stepfather, Tom Brock. Survived by daughter, Mikale Pilgrim; brothers, Bob Menn, Stephen Beck Jr.; aunts, Susie Menn, Judy Menn; best friend, Traci Jackson.

To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments