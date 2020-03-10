On March 5, 2020 the number of laughs and the amount of light in the world diminished momentously. Aaron Lee Lobaugh, age 35, born September 18, 1984 left us to share his laughs with Jesus for eternity. We who are left behind for now are bereft and suffering but we rejoice with Aaron and God at his Homecoming. Aaron always wanted to run like the wind, he is now able to run at any speed for any distance and not grow weary. "But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary." (NLT, Isaiah 40:31).
Aaron leaves behind his beloved wife, Amber Higdon Lobaugh; his father, Dale Lobaugh; his mother, Julie White; his step-father, David White; his siblings, David Alexander White and Kirbi Irene Lobaugh; his grandparents, Ronald and Regina Lobaugh; and his close-as-brothers friends, Todd Thomas, Nick Crawford, David Logan and Brian Beam.
We will be celebrating Aaron's life this coming Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 pm at Sanctuary Tulsa, 7100 East 31st Street, Tulsa, OK in their Banquet Hall. In lieu of flowers and in accordance with the spirit of Aaron's life, feel free to donate to Redeeming Love Prison Ministry, John 3:16 or Shriners Hospital to honor his memory. On a similar note, please do not wear black or solemn attire. Redeeming Love receive donations at their website, https://www.redeemingloveministry.org, John 3:16 at theirs https://donate.john316mission.org, and Shriner's Hospital at www.lovetotherescue.org
