Aaron Phillip Gates, 42, of Tulsa, passed away January 21, 2020. He was born January 16, 1978 in Ponca City, OK, the son of Phillip and Marilyn (Raffety) Gates. After completing his home school education and earning honors as a National Merit Scholar, he attended The University of Oklahoma where he earned a Bachelor's degree with a double major in French and English with a history minor. He found his passion for teaching at Oklahoma State University where he graduated with honors with a Bachelor's of Secondary Education. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, as well as an accomplished pianist. His true love was teaching and that shone through in his love for all of his students. Throughout the course of his home school education Aaron achieved a mastery of the French language. He went on to develop a deep love and appreciation for France, French culture, and all of the wonderful people he was fortunate enough to have encountered during his travels in France. He used everything he learned through these experiences to enrich the lives of many students, friends and family members. Aaron is survived by his parents, Phillip and Marilyn of Granbury, Texas; brothers,Joseph Gates and his wife, Jennylynn of Tulsa and Benjamin Gates, wife, Heather and kids, Haylen, Gracyn, Samuel and Miriam of Wagoner. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Naomi Raffety of Granbury. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and treasured friends and everyone whose lives he touched also survive him. A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 23, 2020, 2p.m. at Adventist Fellowship, 15303 E. 21st Street, Tulsa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to The Khalid Jabara Foundation at socialjusticelibrary.org.
Aaron Phillip Gates
To plant a tree in memory of Aaron Gates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.