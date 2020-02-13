George Alan Wagoner, 89, died January 30, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Alan was born August 6, 1930 in McConnelsville, OH, and lived 56 years in New Mexico before moving to Tulsa with daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Bill Webb. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., February 16, 2020, at Southminster Presbyterian Church.

