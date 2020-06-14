Albert Walter Brownlee was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on June 8, 1932, and passed away on his 88th birthday surrounded by his loving family in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the only child of the late Albert and Viola Brownlee.
On July 11, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine (Jerri) Tontz Brownlee, in Virginia while he was serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean war. They were married for nearly 67 years. The training he received in the Army as a medic inspired his lifelong love of medicine and caring for those in need.
Upon discharge from the Army, he was accepted to the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine after attending Central State College for only two and a half years. He completed his residency at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, then returned to Guthrie, where he was a general practitioner for five years before completing a second residency in pediatrics, with an emphasis on pediatric allergy.
The family moved to Tulsa in 1969, where he joined Springer Clinic before becoming a founding partner in the Children's Clinic of Tulsa. In the late '70s he founded Children's Allergy Clinic. He loved children and spent his entire career, striving to improve the health of his patients.
Al and Jerri traveled the world, but most enjoyed the time with their children and grandchildren at their cabin on Grand Lake. Favorite activities included boating, campfires, riding Seadoos, and the annual Duck Creek fireworks show.
Al was a mentor and educator and was proud of his position as a Clinical Associate Professor at OU College of Medicine. Many of his former students, as well as patients, are now practicing medicine in Tulsa.
An active member of Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and the Wesley Homebuilders Sunday School class, Al was also a 32nd Degree Mason who had recently received his 50-year pin. He served on numerous committees at St. Francis Hospital, and was a member of the Tulsa Men's Club, enjoying dancing, golfing, and bowling.
In addition to his wife, Jerri, he is survived by his children: Steve (Karen) Brownlee, Craig (Kelly) Brownlee, and David (Janet) Brownlee. He was Grandpa or Poppy to Brian (Katie) Brownlee, Kyle Brownlee, Greg (Brittany Finnell) Brownlee, Ben (Jacqueline) Brownlee; Blake Brownlee, Mark Brownlee, Matthew Brownlee, Noelle (Jonathan) Myles, Lacy (Mark) Whitaker, Aubrey Rose; Katie Brownlee, Gracyn Brownlee, and Julia Brownlee; as well as great grandchildren, Ely, Gideon, Noah, Greyson, and one precious little girl who is on the way.
The family will gather for a private graveside service followed by a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119 Attn: Children's Scholarship Camp Fund of B.A.C. or to Oklahoma Methodist Manor, 4134 E. 31st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135 Attn: Supplemental Aid Fund. www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.