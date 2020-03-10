Andy L. Duvall Andy L. Duvall was born on February 7, 1935 in Atkins, AR, to Andrew Duvall and Freddie Lawrence and passed away March 5, 2020. He was six years old when the family relocated to Tulsa, OK. He graduated from Holy Family Cathedral School. He was in the Army, stationed at Fort Hood where he spent most of his time bootlegging. He married Patricia S. Rowe on November 4, 1955. He started his insurance career at Allstate, where he worked his way up to District Manager. Rather than locate to Dallas, he started two insurance companies before he and his wife. Pat started Southwest General Insurance Agency in 1975. The very definition of a self-made man, Andy continued to run SGA until his death. Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Duvall; and his sister, Gwen; as well as his four brothers. He is survived by an extensive and loving family: his son, Duncan and daughter-in-law, Janet Duvall, their daughter, Jenna Friend and her husband, Chris Friend, parents to Ava Friend and their son and Andy's grandson, Drew Duvall. Andy is also survived by his daughter, Deni Duvall Powers and her husband, Tom Powers; as well as their children, Patton and Andrea Powers. He is also survived and loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins of multiple generations, as well as his hound dog, Caledonia, who will no longer be fed Coneys for dinner. While he will be sorely missed, the family would like Andy to be remembered for his never-ending generosity, his heart of gold, and his unconditional love for every single one of his friends and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Andy's favorite charity, Emergency Infant Services of Tulsa. Donations can be mailed to: Emergency Infant Services, 1110 S. Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74119. A celebration of Andy's life will be held on Friday, March 13th, at Southwest General Agency from 2pm to 5pm. All are welcome.
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.