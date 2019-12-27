Feb. 11, 1960 - Dec. 21, 2019
Born in Wichita, Kansas, passed at the age of 59 in Oklahoma City, OK.
She was preceded in death by: mother, Carolyn Daniels (Ashford); father, Fred Daniels; sister, Sharon; brother-in-law, Oliver (Jerry) Wilson.
She is survived by: her siblings, Rita Wilson, Danny and wife, Janet Daniels, Duane and wife, Jan Daniels, and Doug Daniels; her children, Millicent (Milly) Daniels and Robert Asa Manchester lV, Mason Law and Angel Tuck, Grace and Sam Parker; her grandchildren, Liam, Harper, Alice, Theodore, and George; her best friends, Mary Daniels and Melanie Hein; as well as many adored nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Anita worked many years in the floral business using it as an outlet for her unlimited creativity. She later attended Northeastern and graduated with a fine arts degree, all while being a mother as well as a caregiver to any person, plant or animal that needed a little love. While in college, she created many beautiful pieces of art including portraits, paintings, and sculptures, some of which will be displayed at her memorial for viewing.
Anita devoted her life to being a mother. She always had a shoulder to lean on, an ear for you, and hugs and words to soothe. She will be dearly missed, always.
Services will be held at Canyon Crossing (1651 Old North Rd., Sand Springs, OK) Friday, December 27th, 1:30-3:30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.