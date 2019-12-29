Anita R. Heckman was born on a farm in rural Independence, Kansas on July 13, 1917 and died in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 20, 2019. She went to Junior High, High School and Junior College in Independence and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1937 with a degree in math. She began her teaching career in Liberty just north of Coffeyville. There she met her future husband, Kenneth M. Heckman. They were marred in 1939.
Kenneth decided to work in the oil industry. He began working for Texaco and later for Sunray. They lived in Tulsa, Ardmore, Oklahoma City, Shreveport, Midland and back to Tulsa. Their twins, Larry and Lora were born in Ardmore in 1946.
Anita continued her education taking accounting courses and earned a Master's of Natural Science at OU in 1968. She taught math courses in Ardmore, Midland, Jenks, Hamilton, Wilson and Byrd where she taught her granddaughter eighth grade algebra.
Anita had been a member of John Calvin since 1985 until it closed in October 2019.
Anita was active in Girl Scouts, AAUW, and LWV of Tulsa. She was still active in the Tulsa Metro Retired Educators Association in which her daughter is President this year. Larry lived with Anita and spent many happy hours gardening and walking with her. Anita's granddaughter, Dr. Anna Romero has taught psychology and social psychology at the University of Cincinnati.
Anita is survived by son, Lawrence D. Heckman; daughter, Lora L. Marschall; granddaughter, Dr. Anna Romero; son-in-law, Peter Marschall; cousins, Jim and Linda Smith, John and Amanda Jo Allen, Steven and Amber Foraker, Colton Foraker, Katie Foraker, Helen Wallick, and Janis Finwall.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the Oklahoma Educational Memorial Trust, c/o the Charles C. Mason Education Service Center, 3027 South New Haven Ave., Tulsa, OK 74114.
Memorial Service will be at 10am, Monday, December 30th, at Moore's Eastlawn Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Chapel - share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.