Ann Elizabeth (Pixley) Raphael, a classical pianist, accompanist, chamber musician, and active freelance pianist entered her Heavenly Home on July 21, 2019, leaving behind many friends -- long-time compatriots, musicians, students, fans, and family. To all, Ann was the "Light," the Inspiration -- the "Music".
At age six Ann made her first appearance in the Tulsa Federation of Music Club, winning the "Baby Artist Contest". She won the National Piano Guild recording contest at age eight. And at age fifteen, Ann won the Sun Valley Music Festival Concerto Contest in Idaho as well as the Tulsa Philharmonic Youth Concerto Audition. Later, Ann won the Midland-Odessa (Texas) National Young Artist competition and the Ft. Worth Federation of Music competition.
Her intro to collaborative work began at age 15 when she soloed 6 times with the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Franco Autori. Her lengthy music career included performing with the Tulsa Chamber Players, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center's Brown Bag Series, Tulsa Camerata, and more, including performing as guest artist in a plethora of venues. While music was ever in the forefront, Ann earned a B.A. in French from the University of Tulsa where she also received the Freeland Award.
A former resident of Seattle, Ann was on staff at Shoreline Community College and the Seattle Conservatory of Music. She had served on staff at The bART Center for Music in Tulsa in addition to serving as pianist in local churches, accompanying students, and collaborating with local artists. Ms. Raphael was a longtime member of the Piano Study Club, serving as Secretary.
A memorial service for Ann will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Tulsa, OK. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen (Miller) Pixley; a brother, Daniel Lee Pixley; and two sons, Andrew Paul Dougherty and Gabriel Waters Scott. She is survived by a son, Moses O. Daugherty and a daughter, Ariel Tempest (Scott) Wells; as well as two grandchildren, Sequoia Harmony-Eileen Wells and Cypress Loren Wells.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Paul's United Methodist Church Music Ministries (1441 South Quaker Avenue, Tulsa, 74120, ATTN: K. Brown) or Clarehouse, 7617 South Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK 74133.
