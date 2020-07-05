Ann Kirkpatrick Brinlee, 89, born March 9, 1931 in Tulsa, OK, passed away peacefully with members of her family by her side on June 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tulsa pioneers, Ben O. Kirkpatrick and Virginia Hall Kirkpatrick and her husband, Robert Wallace Brinlee.
She is survived by her husband, John P. Sartin Sr.; her three sons, Michael F. (Sandra) Brinlee, Jonathan W. (Jaclyn) Brinlee and Christopher J. (Jean Ann) Brinlee; stepson, Robert B. (Melissa) Sartin; and two brothers, James F. (Sudye) Kirkpatrick and Charles H. (June) Kirkpatrick.
As the matriarch of her family, Ann "Granny" leaves behind a legacy of seven grandchildren, Robert, Sarah, Laura, Evan, Julie, Katie and Leigh; four step grandchildren, Jack, Maggie, Phillip and Abigail; and eight great grandchildren, William, Andrew, Jaxon, Harper, Beau, Natalie, Bradley and Brinlee.
She was a graduate of Tulsa Central High School Class of 1949 and The University of Tulsa with a Bachelor's degree in Art. She was also a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the Junior League of Tulsa. In her final years, she and her husband, John were a part of the Montereau retirement community in Tulsa.
At her request there will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to clarehouse.org.
