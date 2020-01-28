Ann Marie Van De Wiele, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020, at home surrounded by several members of her family.
Ann was born on July 9, 1943 in Forester, Arkansas, to the late Ed and Edna (Blalock) Angel. Ann was the seventh of Ed and Edna's eleven children. Ann's large family fostered her love of family from an early age.
Ann graduated as the valedictorian from Waldron High School in 1961 and went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Arkansas Tech University and her Master's degree from the University of Tulsa. She taught junior high and middle school math in the Tulsa Public Schools until her retirement.
Ann was married to Charles Edward Van De Wiele, Jr. on August 24, 1965, having known one another virtually all of their lives.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie; and by her two sons, Justin Van De Wiele of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Stuart Van De Wiele and his wife, Jessica of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Emma Van De Wiele, Nick Van De Wiele, Molly Van De Wiele, Lauren Gilbreath, Kellen Gilbreath, and Abby Van De Wiele. She is also survived by several siblings, nieces and nephews.
She and Charlie spent countless weekends watching their grandkids play soccer and other sports. Ann loved playing tennis and spending time with her tennis teammates and friends.
Ann had a deep love for the Lord and showed Christ's love through her actions and kind words. She was a member of Carbondale Bible Church for many years and then found a favorite pew among friends at Kirk of the Hills.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at The Kirk in Tulsa.
Contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Tennis Foundation (oktennisfoundation.org) in Ann's memory. SerenityTulsa.com
