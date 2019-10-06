Anna Belle Hales Franks, age 91 and long-time Tulsa resident, passed away October 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a devoted wife to husband, Buyrl; mother; and homemaker. Ann studied drafting at Tulsa Central and later worked for several oil companies mapping oil wells. Other jobs included the Office of Election Polling, MetLife and Gayle's Force Marketing. Ann had an engaging personality who reached out to people of every walk of life. She was involved in numerous volunteer organizations with the Buckaroos and Tulstars (Square Dancing), League of Women Voters, and Salvation Army to name only a few. Ann was a gifted artist, painting pictures with watercolors, acrylics, and helping with Buyrl's wood carvings.
Over the next-door neighbor's fence, Ann met the love of her life and husband of 72 years, Buyrl Franks. After a short courtship they married and ten years later they welcomed their first daughter, Lea Anne, and four years later daughter, Janice. She was helpful and caring for her family and friends. Ann touched many lives, more than words can express.
Visitation is Sunday, October 6, from 2-4 pm at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebraton of Her Life on Monday, October 7, at 1:00 at Forest Park Christian Church, 9102 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.