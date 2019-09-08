Anne Harlan Ross, born June 15, 1929, passed on August 12, 2019. Anne grew up in Danville, Kentucky, the daughter of a man of the court, Jay Wellington Harlan, and his wife, Lula Mastin Harlan. Never one to rest on family laurels, Anne pushed herself (studying the sciences) at Western College in Oxford, Ohio. Soon thereafter, she met her future husband, Gene Baker Ross back in Danville. The two of them relocated to Tulsa in the early '50s and started a family. Anne was the bedrock of this family of five with three sons: Marc, Jay, and Mitchell. Anne's strength and grace among these four was immeasurable. She was the glue that held things in place in their home by Whiteside Park. In addition to working as a lab technician at St. Francis Hospital, Anne was frequently sewing, knitting, cooking, and always providing love and care for her family. Anne's generosity of spirit and presence went beyond the home. She was said to be a "bonus mom", and shared these traits during her tenure at St. Francis. Anne later joined Gene in the petroleum land business, which took her to many Montana and Wyoming county courthouses checking titles. After retiring and the untimely death of Gene, Anne moved to a sweet house in the Utica Square area in which she took immense pride.
Anne later ventured to Ireland, Paris, San Francisco, and most recently the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. She volunteered at St. John's Hospital, generously aiding those in need. In her home, Anne continued to quietly provide her family, now with four grandchildren--Harlan, Casen, Ellen, and Misha--unending love, guidance, and support. In all of Anne's days she never lost sight of family--its duties, its joys, its comforts. We love you, Mom. THANK YOU.
